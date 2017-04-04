Tampa Bay Blues Festival makes fans happy

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Blues Festival website

St. Petersburg, Fl – The Tampa Bay Blues Festival brings three full days of music to St. Pete’s Vinoy Park this weekend, April 7 through 9. It’s a tradition that brings fans back year after year. “The Blues Fest is entering its 23rd year,” says founder Chuck Ross. “We’re really excited about that.”

Headlining the festival is blues guitarist Buddy Guy, The Rides-a band featuring Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Barry Goldberg, and fan favorite Tab Benoit. For a complete lineup click here.

Besides all the music, the festival features a lineup of great food vendors and an arts and crafts show—all in a beautiful, waterfront location. “We are so blessed here in St. Petersburg to have one of the finest, outdoor venues to stage a music festival of anywhere I’ve ever been in the country,” says Ross.

