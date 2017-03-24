Storybook Forest provides free family fun

Storybook Forest takes place in Crews Lake Wilderness Park from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dozens of exhibitors and service groups make the magic happen. Each booth has a storybook theme, characters, and activities for children.

St. Petersburg, Fla. – Young children love storybooks and an event on Saturday, March 25, in Pasco County brings those classic stories to life.

Storybook Forest takes place in Crews Lake Wilderness Park from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dozens of exhibitors and service groups make the magic happen. Each booth has a storybook theme, characters, and activities for children.

“Storybook Forest is a celebration of literacy,” explains Bev Doucet from the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando. “Overall this is a fun event. We have characters, we have music, we have food, and above all -- everything is completely free.”

Every child attending will also receive a book and a wooden toy to take home.

Families attending should park at Crews Lake Middle School, 15144 Shady Hills Road. A free shuttle bus will take you to the park from there.

© 2017 WTSP-TV