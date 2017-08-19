St. Petersburg, Fl - If you fancy--fancy felines--there's a big cat show going on today at Minnreg Hall in Largo. This is an all-breed show, so you'll get to see all sorts of furry fluff. A lot of vendors will be there selling their whisker wares. Rescue groups will also have cats and kittens available for adoption, so you can leave with a purr-fect pet.



There's a rededication Celebration today at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum. The ceremony with St. Pete city officials and civic leaders begins at 3:15 p.m. and following that, there's a garden reception with food and live entertainment. And of course, you can enjoy the open house and the art exhibits now at the museum. Everyone's invited to this free event.



And you can do your best Danny and Sandy impersonations today at the Tampa Theatre. A lot of people are “Hopelessly Devoted” to the movie Grease and at 3:00 p.m. today everyone can sing along and maybe do a little hand jive too.









