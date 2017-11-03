Fun events for Sunday, November 5.

St. Petersburg, Fl - In celebration of National Opera Week, Straz LIVE! in the Park is back today. This is a free event at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Opera Tampa singers will perform their favorite arias and Broadway show tunes. Food trucks and chalk artists just add to the fun. Activities begin at 1:30 p.m., with the music from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Latin music more your style--then head to Conga Caliente in Al Lopez Park. This is a huge celebration of Hispanic arts and culture from around the world. You’ll find a lot of music, dancing, a beer garden, traditional ethnic foods, vendors and more. It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



No dancing, but you'll still find plenty of fancy flash lined up in St. Pete's South Straub Park. We're talking show vehicles--hundreds of them--taking part in the Vintage Motor Classic. Owners are vying for car show awards and the public can just wander through and marvel. It all gets going around 10:30 a.m. and some of these beauties will also be for sale.



And finally tonight, you can catch the final performance of Julius Caesar at Williams Park, which is also in downtown St. Pete. This is put on by the St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival. It's is a “Pay What You Can” event with a suggested donation of $10. Bring a blanket or a beach chair. The production starts at 8:00 p.m.





