St. Petersburg, Fl - You and your kids can check out a brand-new exhibit at the Great Explorations Children's Museum. Longo's Cove just opened on Saturday. It's part jungle gym and part work of art. Climbing from pad to pad, kids will strengthen muscles and learn about Florida sea life too. Longo's Cove was made possible by a big donation from Evan Longoria of the Rays and his wife Jaime. The St. Petersburg museum opens at noon today.



The Straz Center for the Performing Arts holds an Open House Party this afternoon. This year's event has an 80's theme. The party is full of free activities for the kids like face painting and an instrument petting zoo. For adults, a band will be cranking out 80's hits. And if you like shows at the Straz--be sure to check out the one-day ticket deals being offered. All the fun starts at 1:00 p.m.



And if a windy, rainy day keeps you from hunting or fishing-- then you might as well shop. There's a huge Florida Sportsman Expo going on at the Florida State Fairgrounds today. You'll find all sorts of fishing and hunting gear, and experts putting on seminars. You can even get some hands-on instruction on rigging live baits. The expo runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.





