Fun events for Sunday, March 12

Orlando's The Sh-booms play Gasparilla Music Fest 2017 at Curtis Hixon Park in Downtown Tampa on March 11, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

St. Petersburg, Fl - If speed's your thing, you'll find plenty of it on the streets of downtown St. Pete. This is the last day of the Firestone Grand Prix and there are various races throughout the day.

If the roar of cars doesn't excite, how about the sweet sounds of a carillon. There's an International Carillon Festival going on at Bok Tower. There are special concerts at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. today and of course the gardens are always beautiful.

Musicians are also performing in downtown Tampa today. The Gasparilla Music Festival is going on at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. With four stages, you're bound to find something you like. Ryan Adams is tonight's headliner.

And it's also the last day to savor the sweetness of the Florida Strawberry Festival. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. There's a huge midway, strawberries served up every which way, and Rascal Flats entertains tonight.









