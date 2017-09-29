St. Petersburg, Fl - You can celebrate Hispanic Heritage at Viva Tampa Bay.

This festival takes place in Ybor City's Centennial Park from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You’ll find live music, dancing and food. Organizers will also be honoring some city leaders and collecting hurricane relief supplies to send to Puerto Rico.



Tampa Bay Kids Fest is at the Florida State Fairgrounds. This is like one-stop shopping for families; vendors there will feature both products and services. And there are a lot of free activities to keep the kids happy--like face painting, bounce houses, and stage shows. It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



And if you want to spice things up, you can head to the I like it Hot Festival in Largo. It’s at the Minnreg Hall and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is one of the largest spicy food fests in Florida—hot sauces galore! There's live music and even a contest to see who can lick the hottest lollypop in the world the longest.







