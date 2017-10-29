Fun events for Sunday, October 29

St. Petersburg, Fl - If you enjoy seafood, then you should head to John's Pass—the Seafood and Music Festival there is a fall favorite. The festival is now in its 36th year. Besides the live bands and all that scrumptious seafood, you'll find vendors selling art and beach wares. There's a kid’s zone too. Proceeds from the festival help local schools and charities. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



And in St. Petersburg, Sunday is a great day to hop on your bicycle. At 10:00 a.m. there's a bike tour of all the new murals that were painted during the recent Shine Mural Festival. That tour starts at the St. Pete Bike Co-Op and you do need to purchase a $25 ticket.



But if you just want to pedal around with a few less worries--an Open Streets event is also going on. From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. a portion of Central Avenue (from 9th St. to 22nd St.) will be closed off to cars--so you can bike, skate, and disregard your mother's warning and actually play in the streets. There will be some fun activities going on all along that route.



And finally, there's a Fall Festival going on at The Grove in Wesley Chapel. There's a carnival, live music, arts and crafts--lots of family fun. That runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

















