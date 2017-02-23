10News WTSP is a proud sponder of the Gasparilla Music Festival

Tampa, Fl – The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) is now six years old and on March 11 – 12 it once again promises to serve up a variety of music. More than 40 bands are scheduled to play on four stages in Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park and along the riverfront. They range from a Gospel choir to recent Grammy Award winning rock band Cage the Elephant. Here’s the full festival lineup.

“We’ve got all kinds of music,” says GMF Executive Director David Cox. “Some great bands that are out there and relevant and we’re very excited to have them.”

From noon until 2:00 p.m. on both days there are also special activities for children, including a musical instrument petting zoo. “We have actual bands with kids in them playing, we have bands that cater to kids, and all kinds of interactive activities,” says Cox. Children under 12 get into the festival for free.

Besides a great two-day festival, year around GMF also supports a program called Recycled Tunes that provides musical instruments to needy students. GMF refurbishes donated musical instruments and distributes them to local school children.

