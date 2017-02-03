Sarasota, Fl - Beethoven bounds off the page--bold and beautiful. But despite the harmony on display at this recent rehearsal, there is something unusual going on. Many of the musicians of the Sarasota Orchestra are not playing their own instruments. Just hours beforehand, violinists were trying out and choosing new partners.

The instruments come from the hands of master violinmaker Amnon Weinstein

and before that--from the hands of Jewish musicians silenced by the Holocaust.

“Each violins we are restoring, we are repairing to the best, best that we can,” explains Weinstein.



Families bring the instruments to Weinstein’s Tel Aviv workshop where he and his son Avshalom bring them back to life.



Some violins were played in Klezmer bands, a culture the Nazi's tried to extinguish. Others sang out their beauty in the most ugly of circumstances--amid the horror of the concentration camps.

“There was an orchestra,” Paul Molnar, a Holocaust survivor nods in agreement.

Like millions of others, he and his family were crammed into boxcars and taken to the camps. Molnar, then 14, heard the music while he starved and was nearly worked to death at Buchenwald.



“Every night the orchestra greeting us; coming back from work, being miserable and dragging ourselves and then they were playing cheerful music,” the 87-year-old recalls.



Sometimes the violins themselves reveal their horrific history. When Weinstein opened up one for repair, scrawled on the inside of the wood are a Nazi swastika and the words “Heil Hitler 1936”.

Inside another violin that was played at a camp, what appeared to be crematorium ash. “This is a shock, a shock,” said Weinstein. “A violin that is witness to killing and it has the witness inside.”



But through their work, the Weinsteins are composing a brighter symphonic storyline for these instruments. Their tones have been heard around the world. Musicians now play what are called “Violins of Hope”.

“I feel like it’s an honor and a responsibility and a privilege,” said Sarasota Orchestra Concertmaster Daniel Jordan, cradling a violin under his chin that had been played at Auschwitz. “You have to keep remembering.”



This reporter, an amateur violinist, also had the honor of playing one of the violins. The experience gave me chills.



Remembrance and reverence reverberate in Sarasota concert halls this month.



The performances remind us all that music binds us together and the Violins of Hope speak loud and clear.



When Weinstein hears them played, along with the beautiful music, he hears this message. “They are talking for all these peoples that cannot talk anymore and they're saying 'We are here--nobody can finish us’”.

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee brought the violins to the Tampa Bay area. In coming weeks, musicians will play them at a number of schools and there will also be several public performances and talks. For a schedule click here.

There has also been a documentary made about the Violins of Hope. You can view it here. Thanks to WVIZ/PBS ideastream for allowing 10News to use some of their video from the Weinstein’s workshop.

Thanks also to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for help with historical photos.





