TAMPA, Fla. -- If you ever been on a boat during Gasparilla, you know how much fun it can be.

But crowded conditions and people boating drunk can also make it dangerous.

What if you could hire your own certified captain to take care of your vessel while you're having fun invading downtown Tampa?

Anchor is introducing an app in Tampa Bay that pairs boaters with captains for hire. It’s like an Uber driver for boating, but for now, you supply the boat.

“Sounds like a great app,” said boater Mike Morrissey, “That would alleviate a lot of stress and worries.”

Gasparilla seemed like natural fit for the service, said Anchor founder and CEO Zach Hatraf .

“This is exactly the type of scenario where a designated captain is needed,” he said.

Anchor teamed up with Pepin, a Tampa based beer distributor, to offer a $50 discount off their typical $50 per hour rate.

“The time starts when you get on the boat," Hatraf said. "He's going to stay with you all day, he's going to make sure and ensure your safety all day. When the trip ends for the day the captain gets off the boat and you're able to pay and rate that captain as well.”

Eventually, the app will also allow captains with their own vessels to offer rides.

Boaters like the idea, but had questions about the captains' qualifications.

“How much they understand, and how much they know about navigating the waters of Tampa Bay. And knowing all the roles that come along with boating and the safety of boating,” said boater James Mann.

Hatraf, who got the idea for Anchor when one of his closest friends was killed in a drunk boating accident, said all of the app's captains are personally interviewed and are U.S. Coast Guard certified.

“Certainly, the most popular license on our platform is the Masters 50 ton,” said Hatraf, “And that covers anything on our platform up to 70 feet. You're not going to get beyond that.”

Anchor recently made a deal with Freedom Boat Club, offering people who rent a boat the option of hiring a licensed captain, rather than operating the vessel themselves.

The company is still working on perfecting its app for the Tampa Bay area, but for now people can either hire an Anchor captain or sign up to become an Anchor captain by visiting their website.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

