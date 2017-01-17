Concerns over gator watchers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Huge gator becomes video star
-
Large gator crossing at Polk Nature Discovery Center
-
Video: Flying Mako shark off Pinellas Coast
-
Kidnapped girl reunites with family
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Several shot during MLK Celebration
-
Ringling Bros. Circus shutting down
-
Sharks really do fly!
-
Wife of Pulse night club shooter arrested
More Stories
-
Reward now up to $125K in Orlando officer fatal shootingJan 17, 2017, 5:20 p.m.
-
Three kids hurt in crash between school bus and…Jan 17, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
-
Sarasota Police search for art thievesJan 17, 2017, 1:23 p.m.