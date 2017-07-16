Controversial penalty during football game costs woman $1M

FILE PHOTO (Getty images) (Photo: 2014 Getty Images)

Apparently, the Canadian Football League leads to the same kind of heartbreak that the NFL does.

Falcons fans will undoubtedly understand how Karen Kuldys feels -- to think you've won something only to have it ripped away at the last possible moment. Except in Kuldys' case, her favorite team didn't lose the Super Bowl -- she lost a million dollars.

On Thursday, CBC Sports published a story on Kuldys, who was denied a $1 million prize in the worst possible way. According to CBC Sports, Kuldys participated in Safeway/Sobey's $1,000,000 Touchdown To Win contest. To win the prize, she needed two kickoffs to be returned for a touchdown during a game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.

The first kickoff of the game was returned for a touchdown. And then, in the second quarter, a second kickoff was returned for a touchdown by the Argonauts' Martese Jackson, who seemingly sealed Kuldys' $1 million prize.

Except the kickoff was called back due to a controversial penalty just 25 yards away from the end zone. Take a look:

"My heart just sank and I thought, 'Oh my God, how close could I get to one million dollars,'" Kuldys told CBC Sports. "You got to be kidding me. My stomach is in knots just thinking about it right now."

Kuldys' husband said it was a bad call.

"That should have been a touchdown," he said. "I need to get in touch with the CFL. The guy was eight yards behind the guy running into the end zone. And the Bomber guy fell on his own."

She agrees.

"That's terrible. This one was a really, really bad call," she said. "I go to football games and don't know the rules really well, but this was bad."

I'd probably agree with Kuldys, but with that being said, there's no need for that player to even have his arm on his opponent's back. His teammate was already gone. Just stop running. Or start running back to the bench. Just do something -- anything! -- other than put your arm on the guy.

Anyway, the best part of the story? Kuldys didn't even know she would've won a $1 million.



"I'm kind of stunned," Kuldys said. "I didn't really understand what was happening to begin with. But my husband said if it wasn't for that penalty, we would have won one million dollars. I couldn't believe it. One bad call away from one million dollars.

"I'm not a gambler by any means. I buy 649 tickets. This is as close as I've ever come to winning something like this."

Some good news did emerge, though:



Win some, lose some.

BREAKING: Safeway/Sobeys to give Karen Kuldys free yrs worth of groceries. CFL offers Kulbys family VIP trip to Grey Cup. #wfp — randy turner (@randyturner15) July 14, 2017

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.