Controversial Sarasota artwork about black community removed

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A controversial piece of artwork has been taken down at the Center for Architecture in Sarasota.

The work, called “The Face of MLK” showed photos of syringes and plastic bags with white power. MLK is in the heart of the Newtown Sarasota’s 101-year-old African-American community.

Newtown community leader Jetson Grimes say the artwork was insensitive.

“A little distasteful. People who know the negatives know there are a lot of positives,” says Grimes.

He adds, “99% of the people here are hard working, good character, church going people those are the things he missed.”

Jerry Sparkman, the architect who posted the artwork says the work was insensitive. Sparkman closed the exhibit a week early and dismantled the artwork. He released this statement.

Statement from Jerry Sparkman, AIA, NCARB

The idea behind the Biennale exhibit was for six people to tell stories of how architecture shapes and improves the communities. My portion of the exhibit focused on the building projects along Dr. Martin Luther King Way that I felt made positive contributions to the community, such as residential and educational buildings. Some components of my part of the exhibit were insensitive and offended people and I immediately removed the entire exhibit and issued a public apology.

Now I am in discussion with multiple community members to gain a better understanding of the issues of concern and to use this learning to create something positive.

The first project I worked on when I moved here, was in Newtown. Since then I have worked on six other projects in the community in addition to several buildings at Ringling College of Art and Design.

The last thing I meant to do was hurt the people of Newtown and I apologize. I have along history of working in and around Newtown to make a positive and lasting contribution through planning and architecture.

