Convicted felon in blood-covered car arrested in Sarasota County

A convicted felon from Missouri is back behind bars, but this time in Sarasota County. He was found earlier this week next to a vehicle covered in blood.

It happened Tuesday at around 9:30pm in the 6000 block of Clark Road. Someone called 911 about the man, identified as Leslie Achter, 80, standing next to the blood-covered car.

WARNING: Graphic photos at bottom of article

Deputies say Achter claimed he was a passenger in the vehicle when the driver hit a deer and then fled. However, investigators say the blood wasn’t that of an animal.

While investigating, deputies say they found a dissembled revolver and ammunition in the vehicle. Achter admitted he was traveling from Missouri, where he was recently released from prison.

Achter has a long record, with past convictions for manslaughter, aggravated stalking and escape.

He’s charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of an altered firearm. He remains in custody on $8,000 bond.

