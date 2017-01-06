WTSP
Close

Convicted felon in blood-covered car arrested in Sarasota County

10News , WTSP 8:31 AM. EST January 06, 2017

A convicted felon from Missouri is back behind bars, but this time in Sarasota County.  He was found earlier this week next to a vehicle covered in blood.

It happened Tuesday at around 9:30pm in the 6000 block of Clark Road.  Someone called 911 about the man, identified as Leslie Achter, 80, standing next to the blood-covered car.

WARNING: Graphic photos at bottom of article

Deputies say Achter claimed he was a passenger in the vehicle when the driver hit a deer and then fled.   However, investigators say the blood wasn’t that of an animal.

While investigating, deputies say they found a dissembled revolver and ammunition in the vehicle.  Achter admitted he was traveling from Missouri, where he was recently released from prison.

Achter has a long record, with past convictions for manslaughter, aggravated stalking and escape.

He’s charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of an altered firearm. He remains in custody on $8,000 bond. 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories