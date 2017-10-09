Convicted rapist awarded joint custody of victim's child

SANDUSKY, Mich. - A convicted sex offender obtained joint custody of a child he fathered after allegedly raping the child's mother when she was 12.

Christopher Mirasolo, 27, of Brown City, Mich., was awarded custody in what is believed to be the first case of its kind in Michigan and possibly in the nation, according to The Detroit News.

Sanilac County Curcuit Court Judge Gregory S. Ross disclosed the rape victim's address to Mirasolo and ordered his name to be added to the child's birth certificate without the victim's consent or a hearing, the newspaper said.

The ruling was prompted after county officials inquired regarding child support the victim received.

“Chris was notified of the paternity matter and an order of filiation was issued last month by the court saying he had joint legal custody and reasonable visitation privileges,” Mirasolo's attorney, Barbara Yockey, told the newspaper. “He never initiated this. It was something routinely done by the prosecutor’s office when a party makes application for state assistance."

Mirasolo allegedly held the victim, her sister and a friend captive in a vacant home for two days in 2008, threatening to kill them if they told anyone what happened, the newspaper said.

Mirasolo, who was 18 at the time, was arrested a month later after the victim discovered she was pregnant.

In a plea deal, Mirasolo served six months in prison for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Two years later, Mirasolo was convicted of sexual assault of a victim between ages 13 and 15. He served four years.

It was not immediately known how involved Mirasolo will be in the child's life.

