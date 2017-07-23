Cops get heads shaved to support Manatee Co. deputy battling cancer

There was plenty of hair on the ground in Manatee County Saturday for a great cause.

The sheriff’s office held a ‘Shave a Cop’s Head’ fundraiser for one of their own battling cancer. Detective Nate Boggs is undergoing chemotherapy.

At The Loft Hair Salon, people came out to support Detective Boggs and his family by helping to shave deputies’ heads.

Here are some of the photos from Saturday’s event.

