WTSP
Close

Cops get heads shaved to support Manatee Co. deputy battling cancer

WTSP 7:19 AM. EDT July 23, 2017

There was plenty of hair on the ground in Manatee County Saturday for a great cause.

The sheriff’s office held a ‘Shave a Cop’s Head’ fundraiser for one of their own battling cancer.  Detective Nate Boggs is undergoing chemotherapy.

At The Loft Hair Salon, people came out to support Detective Boggs and his family by helping to shave deputies’ heads.

Here are some of the photos from Saturday’s event.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

'I lost my baby and got diagnosed with cancer the next day'

WTSP

Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

WTSP

When Cancer is Your Reality, What Do You Do?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories