Cosby jury ends 2nd day of deliberation with no verdict

Bill Cosby in the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 6, 2017 in NOrristown, Pa. (Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alverez, AFP/Getty Images)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- The jury has wrapped up a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.



Jurors quit for the night around 9 p.m. Tuesday. They'll resume talks Wednesday morning.



Cosby is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says their encounter was consensual.



The jury asked to review more than a dozen excerpts from a deposition the TV star gave as part of a lawsuit filed against him by the accuser.



The jury has deliberated a total of about 16 hours over two days.

