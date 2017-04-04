County will seek to shut down plant blamed for bad odors

Polk County will seek to shut down a ranch that is drawing complaints about its odor.

According to our news partners as The Lakeland Ledger, County Attorney Michael Craig told commissioners today that lawyers would seek an emergency hearing for an injunction to shut down BS Ranch & Farm.

The plant, which recycles human waste, out-of-date foods and mulch into soil for sale, has been targeted by complaints from neighbors, who have been gathering signatures for a petition.

Company officials have said it is being blamed for every bad odor in the area.

