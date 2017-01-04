Court convicts Israeli soldier who killed wounded Palestinian attacker

TOPSHOT - Israeli soldier Elor Azaria (C), who shot dead a wounded Palestinian assailant, sits with his parents and his girlfriend Orel (L) as he awaits for the verdict in his case at the military court in Tel Aviv on January 4, 2017. Azaria, has been on trial for manslaughter in a military court since May, with right-wing politicians defending him despite top army brass harshly condemning the killing. / AFP / POOL / Heidi Levine (Photo credit should read HEIDI LEVINE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: HEIDI LEVINE)

An Israeli solider who fatally shot an unarmed, wounded Palestinian attacker was convicted of manslaughter Wednesday after a lengthy trial that exposed deep rifts in Israeli society.

A three-judge panel at a military court in Tel Aviv rejected arguments made by Sgt. Elor Azaria's defense team, Israel media reported. "The fact that the man on the ground was a terrorist does not justify a disproportionate response," said Col. Maya Heller, delivering the verdict.

Azaria, 20, an army medic, was caught on video shooting Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, 21, as he was lying on the ground in the West Bank in March. The shooting took place at a military checkpoint shortly after Sharif and a companion, Ramzi al-Qasrawi, attacked Israeli troops with knives in Hebron, wounding one soldier. Israeli forces shot both attackers, wounding Sharif and killing Qasrawi.

The video footage then shows Azaria calmly walking up to a motionless Sharif and shooting him in the head. Lawyers for the defense argued that Azaria believed Sharif may have been wearing a concealed explosive vest and that he was acting in self defense.

Prosecutors successfully argued Azaria sought revenge for the Israeli soldier who was stabbed.

Azaria will be sentenced at a later date, likely within a few weeks. He faces a maximum prison term of 20 years, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. Azaria's defense team said it would appeal the verdict.

The case has struck a chord in Israel, where some in the country's military establishment and right-wing politicians have condemned the trial and feel he is innocent of any crime. There is also deep sympathy for soldiers in Israel, where military service is compulsory for Israel's Jewish majority.

Gadi Eisenkot, chief of staff for Israeli military forces, was less forgiving at a press conference Tuesday.

"An 18-year-old man in the Israeli army is not ‘everyone's child,'" Eisenkot said. "He is a fighter, a soldier who must dedicate his life to carry out the tasks we give him. We cannot be confused about this.”

Sharon Gal, a spokesman for the Azaria family, said after the verdict that "it was like the court was detached from the fact that this was the area of an attack. I felt that the court picked up the knife from the ground and stabbed it in the back of all the soldiers."

Large segments of Israeli society have rallied behind him. Scuffles erupted outside the courtroom between Azaria's supporters and police officers while the court read out its decision for nearly an hour and half. Israeli media reported that hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major Tel Aviv intersection near the courtroom and clashed with police.

"Despite the difficult verdict, the defense establishment will do everything it can to assist the soldier and his family," Avigdor Lieberman, Israel’s defense minister, who disagrees with the verdict, told reporters after the ruling. "We must keep the army outside every political argument," he said.

Human Rights Watch issued a report Monday in which it claimed that "some senior Israeli officials have been encouraging Israeli soldiers and police to kill Palestinians they suspect of attacking Israelis even when they are no longer a threat." The human rights advocacy group based its conclusions on its analysis of public statements made by Israeli politicians, including the police minister and defense minister.

Human Rights Watch said that since October 2015 there have been more than 150 instances in which security forces fatally shot Palestinian adults and children suspected of trying to stab, run over, or shoot Israelis in Israel and the West Bank. During that time, Palestinian assailants have killed 33 Israelis, according to the group.

The incident with Azaria and Sharif took place during a wave of knife and gun attacks on Israelis by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs in Israel and the West Bank. Israel's ministry of foreign affairs said such attacks had claimed the lives of at least 42 people and injured more than 600 since September 2015.

Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights organization, said that in 2015, the latest period for which data were available, there were 186 criminal investigations opened into alleged offenses committed by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians. Over the course of that year, 15 indictments were served related to "harm caused."

