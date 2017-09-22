Laughter is truly the best medicine at the Crack-Up Cancer Comedy Benefit, taking place at Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center on September 30. Great Day Tampa Bay sits down with comedians Al Romas and Danny Bevins, to learn more about this great event.

"Crack-Up Cancer" is a fundraising event started by Jack Bevilacqua in 2007, to benefit local cancer-related causes. Jack is on the board of Cure on Wheels, Inc., a local all-volunteer 501c3 to raise awareness about cancer research and local programs that support cancer patients in the Tampa Bay area, as well as host the "Crack-Up" comedy shows where all proceeds from ticket sales and raffles go directly to local cancer organizations. Show begins at 8PM, with a VIP reception starting at 6PM. See www.crackupcancer.com and www.facebook.com/crackupcancer for more information.

