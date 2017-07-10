LALKELAND, Fla. -- The Brewers Association has launched a new initiative to help craft beer enthusiasts differentiate between a craft beer and beers produced by large, foreign beer companies, or “Big Beer.”

Participating craft beer companies will have a seal on their bottles that says “Independent Craft” to indicate its independently owned.

“These breweries run their businesses free of influence from other alcohol beverage companies which are not themselves craft breweries,” the Brewers Association, based in Boulder, Colo., said in a release.

Several Tampa Bay breweries are already using the seal to identify themselves as independent breweries, including Coppertail Brewing Co. and Cigar City Brewing.

In fact, Cigar City Brewing’s founder Joey Redner played a part in helping create and design the seal, according to the company.

The following information is straight from craftbeer.com, on what constitutes a craft brewery

Small - Annual production of 6 million barrels of beer or less (approximately 3 percent of U.S. annual sales). Beer production is attributed to the rules of alternating proprietorships.

- Annual production of 6 million barrels of beer or less (approximately 3 percent of U.S. annual sales). Beer production is attributed to the rules of alternating proprietorships. Independent- Less than 25 percent of the craft brewery is owned or controlled (or equivalent economic interest) by a beverage alcohol industry member that is not itself a craft brewer.

Less than 25 percent of the craft brewery is owned or controlled (or equivalent economic interest) by a beverage alcohol industry member that is not itself a craft brewer. Traditional- A brewer that has a majority of its total beverage alcohol volume in beers whose flavor derives from traditional or innovative brewing ingredients and their fermentation. Flavored malt beverages (FMBs) are not considered beers.

