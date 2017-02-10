Crash kills one in Lakeland; drugs may have been factor

Drugs may have been a factor in a Lakeland crash Friday that left one man dead, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

About 12:05 p.m., a Ford pickup driven by Peter Higgins, 36, of Lakeland, was westbound on Duff Road and ran a red light at the intersection with Green Road, deputies said. It collided with a southbound Nissan pickup driven by Scott Davis, 55, of Lakeland.

Jack Cairnes, 84, of Lakeland, a passenger in the Nissan, died from his injuries. Higgins, Davis and a passenger in the Ford, Kimberlynn Hendrix, 22, of Lakeland, were taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Deputies said Higgins told a witness after the crash that he had taken meth.

Higgins has an extensive criminal history, deputies said, with a record stretching back to 1996, arrests on 28 felony charges and five stints in Florida State Prison.

The investigation is continuing. Charges are likely against Higgins, deputies said.

