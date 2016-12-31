Crash leaves one passenger in critical condition, kills unborn child

Four people were injured when a car struck a house Thursday afternoon.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 2009 Kia Optima was traveling with five passengers on I-275 in the right lane around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, south of the Skyway Bridge when a tire blow-out occurred.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle went off the roadway before hitting a concrete barrier wall and overturning.

A 17-year-old passenger was pregnant at the time of the crash and was ejected when the vehicle was overturned, leaving her with critical injuries. The unborn child was killed due to sustained injuries from the crash.

Two other passengers, one 18-years-old and the other 16-years-old, are in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle and one passenger have minor reported injuries.

