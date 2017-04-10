Multiple-vehicle crash on NB I-275 at Sunshine Skyway closes all lanes

A crash with an overturned vehicle has closed northbound Interstate 275 at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. (Photo: FDOT)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash involving four vehicles has closed northbound lanes of I-275 just before the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

A passenger vehicle crashed into an SUV and overturned around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The SUV then crashed into a concrete barrier wall and crashed into two other vehicles.

The crashed closed down the northbound lanes of I-275 for around a half hour.

There were only minor reported injuries from the crash. There is currently one northbound lane open to vehicles.

