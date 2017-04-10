Multiple-vehicle crash on NB I-275 at Sunshine Skyway closes all lanes

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash involving four vehicles has closed northbound lanes of I-275 just before the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
A passenger vehicle crashed into an SUV and overturned around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
The SUV then crashed into a concrete barrier wall and crashed into two other vehicles.
The crashed closed down the northbound lanes of I-275 for around a half hour.
There were only minor reported injuries from the crash. There is currently one northbound lane open to vehicles.
