Crash with overturned truck closes EB SR-60 in Dover

A multi-vehicle crash on SR-60 at Sydney Washer Road has closed eastbound lanes. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning involving an overturned dump truck has shut down eastbound State Road 60 (Hopewell Rd.) at Sydney Washer Road in Dover.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

It is the second serious crash in the span of a week at the same intersection. A wrong-way driver caused a crash which injured three on February 10.

(© 2017 WTSP)