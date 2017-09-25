Creative Loafing's surprise for Casa Tina

The owners from Casa Tina joined us as with an amazing Mexican dish, while Creative Loafing had a very special announcement for them.
What are YOUR favorite local people, places, artists, retailers, events, scandals, and more? YOU nominated. YOU voted. Now, let's party! Join Creative Loafing to celebrate the Tampa Bay area's best at the Best of the Bay Awards Party presented by Tampa Bay Rowdies with an awards ceremony, food and drink samples from the best restaurants from around the Tampa Bay area, and much more! The event kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 27th, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. atThe Mahaffey Theater. 400 1st St. S. in St. Pete. Go to cltampa.com/botbparty.com for more details.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs