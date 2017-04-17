Creators dish new details on the Star Wars lands at Disney World

New concept art of the Star Wars-themed expansion coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019. (Photo: Disney via YouTube)

ORLANDO -- Get ready to travel to a galaxy far far away when the Star Wars park expansions make their debut at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios and Disneyland in 2019.

At Star Wars Celebration last weekend, Disney Imagineers and Lucasfilm representatives revealed new details about the park expansions, currently under construction.

It will be an immersive fan experience where guests don't just see and hear the sights and sounds of the Star Wars Universe. Guests will live Star Wars in a way that has never been done before.

You can get a flavor of what to expect in a video released by Disney Parks.

From piloting the Millennium Falcon with a flight crew down to sipping Blue Milk at the local watering hole, guests will journey to a remote Outer Rim outpost that is filled with the rogues, bounty hunters, aliens and droids that populate the land.

The moment a guest enters the themed area, they become part of the Star Wars story and their decisions will affect their overall experience.

Bring back the Millennium Falcon from a mission in not-so-great condition? You will hear about it.

You'll be able to pick a side to fight on, be it the Resistance or the First Order. That decision will inform how characters react to you as you roam around the different areas. There is speculation about how Disney will track your movements, but blogs are pointing at the RFID-enabled Magic Bands as a starting point.

New concept art of the Star Wars-themed expansion coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019. (Photo: Disney via YouTube)

A video from the "Inside the Magic" website contains the entire panel from Orlando. It includes exclusive video from the park under construction in Anaheim. If you look closely, there are some important things taking a recognizable shape.

The panel also promised more details at the upcoming D23 Convention in Anaheim this summer.

© 2017 WTSP-TV