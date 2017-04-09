Crews contain 26-acre brush fire in Highlands County

Crews concentrated on saving homes in the area. (Photo: Florida Forest Service)

Florida Forest Service and Highlands County firefighters were able to save five homes from a fast-moving wildfire Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out west of Highlands Boulevard between Martin and Fairview streets and was reported at 3:15 p.m.

High winds carried the flames through scrub, destroying two vacant manufactured homes and one vehicle.

(Photo: Florida Forest Service)

Firefighters had to deal with property fences, abandoned vehicles, vehicle parts and tires scattered through the woods.

Crews concentrated on defending the homes, and bulldozers stopped the main fire by removing the vegetation ahead of the blaze, depriving it of the vegetation as a fuel source.

The fire was contained shortly before 6 p.m.

Fire departments from Sun N' Lakes South, Lake Placid, Placid Lakes and Highlands Park aided in the fight.

© 2017 WTSP-TV