Crews fight a fire at Cordova Apartments. (Photo: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

UPDATE: According to a statement released Friday night, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue found that a mechanical or electrical failure of air conditioning units were the cause of the fire.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received reports around 6:05 p.m. of heavy smoke and fire, located in apartment building in the 12700 block of University Club Drive in Tampa.

Residents of the involved apartment building and surrounding units were evacuated.

Firefighters took an hour and a half to get the fire under control, and no injuries have been reported, a statement says.

---

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire near the University of South Florida.

The fire is at Cordova Apartments on University Club Court.

Residents have been evacuated.

