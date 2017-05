Crews are fighting a wildfire near Riverview.

Hillborough County Fire Rescue crews have gotten the upper hand on a wildfire in Riverview.

The two-alarm fire, 6-8 acre is in the area of Eagle Palms Drive and Moonlit Meadows. ‬

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Homes were evacuated briefly, but residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

