1 man dead in early morning North Tampa stabbing

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning.

One man died in a stabbing near the intersection of East Chilkoot Avenue and North Lantana Avenue around 1:34 a.m. Wednesday.

Tampa police do not believe Wednesday’s stabbing is related to two homicide cases it’s investigating in the southeast Seminole Heights area.

Police did not release the name of the victim as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

