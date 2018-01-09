1 person dead in North Port shooting

One person was killed in a shooting on Wednesday morning, the North Port Police Department said. (Photo: North Port Police Department)

NORTH PORT, Fla. - One person was killed in a shooting on Wednesday morning, the North Port Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Port Chico Avenue near Gorgas Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: Refresh this story for the latest updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV