12 arrested in Polk County undercover child porn investigation

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 12 people during an undercover child pornography investigation.

The September operation entitled “Operation Guardians of Innocence” focused on ending the promotion, possession and distribution of child pornography.

“We fiercely track down and arrest those who manufacture, collect, trade, or distribute child pornography, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a news release. “Research has shown that the overwhelming majority of child pornographers, given the opportunity, have or would commit sexual acts upon a child.”

Judd is set to hold a news conference on the arrests at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

