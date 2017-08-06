14-year Osceola Co. sheriff's deputy jailed, accused of domestic violence

Osceola County Sheriff's Office badge (Photo: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. -- A veteran of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office accused of battery awaits the outcome of the investigation while in jail.

Michael Keating, a 14-year deputy sheriff with the county, was arrested and jailed with no bond, according to a news release.

Deputies were called to the home around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, for a reported domestic disturbance.

An investigation is underway to determine if any office policies were violated, the release states.

