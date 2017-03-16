$15K gold cross, rings stolen from Saint Leo abbey

The cross is worth $15,000 without taking into account its historical value.

A century-old gold cross and rings were stolen from a Benedictine abbey in Saint Leo, and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help recover the items.

The cross and five rings were stolen from a display case on the first floor of the Saint Leo Benedictine Abbey, 33601 State Road 52, between Jan. 23 and Jan. 28.

The cross is a religious artifact dating to the 1900s. It is adorned with four enamel medallions depicting religious moments. The estimated value is $15,000 without historic value.

If you have any information or come across this item, please contact 1-800-706-2488 with information or leave a tip on the sheriff's website.

