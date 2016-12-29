16 cars burglarized overnight at St. Pete hotel

(WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating the burglaries of 16 cars overnight Thursday at the Staybridge Suites near Tropicana Field.

St. Petersburg Police reported that the suspect or suspects in this incident smashed the windows of the 16 vehicles in the parking lot of the hotel located at 940 5th Avenue South. Four other vehicles were also struck, but their windows did not shatter.

At this time, there are no descriptions of a potential suspect(s) in this case. Police also said that the hotel's security camera did not capture the break-ins due to the location of the burglaries in the parking lot.

Rick Shaw with St.Pete Police says where you park could make your car a target for thieves.

“The area were the cars were burglarized was not in view of the security camera,” says Shaw. “It's sad that you do everything right and hide your valuables, so they can't see or take everything out of your car and they still come and rummage through it.”



We're expecting thousands of people in Tampa Bay for the Outback Bowl and the 2017 College Football Playoff.

So, if you're checking in to any hotel or resort, find an area that is under video surveillance or even better -- park close to the front of the hotel where there is a lot of activity.



“Look at your surroundings, look at other people in the parking lots, and if someone looks suspicious let us know,” says Shaw.

Shaw also mentions to leave your valuables in the truck, since it’s harder for crooks to get into.



