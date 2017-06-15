16-year-old steals car, crashes into three trees

CLEARWATER -- A Nissan Maxima was reported stolen from Largo after the owner left it unlocked with the keys in it . The 16-year-old driving the stolen car was speeding down Park Place Blvd. and crashed into three trees just after 8 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017.

As the car crashed into the trees, car parts flew in multiple directions. Fortunately, no other cars or bystanders were hit by the flying debris.

The driver managed to climb out of a window and ran from the scene, but officers caught him nearby. The suspect was treated for minor injuries at Mease Countryside Hospital.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the damage to the car is quite extensive and the teen is lucky to be alive.

