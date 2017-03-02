2 alleged members of MS-13 gang charged in teen's murder, kidnapping

A pair of Salvadorian immigrants in the country illegally are accused of a gruesome series of crimes.

The pair, alleged members of the criminal gang MS-13, are accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old and holding her for weeks.

The teen eventually provided the evidence which links the men to the murder of another unidentified teen whose body was found dumped on the side of a Houston road two weeks ago.

New details about how the teen was found shot to death in southwest Houston were released Thursday morning.

The two suspects were just charged with her murder.

The body was found two weeks ago near Sharpcrest and Corporate. A man driving his kids to school made the discovery.

The two suspects are back at the Harris County Jail. They're each facing kidnapping and murder charges.

They were in court overnight. Both, prosecutors say, are part of the MS-13 gang. It's an uber-violent gang founded in El Salvador.

A 14-year old girl told prosecutors she met up with some gang members back on Feb. 2 and was held captive for more than two weeks.

The guy calling all the shots, goes by the nickname "Diabolical."

She says she was moved to three different apartments, sexually assaulted at each one. She spent the most time at an apartment off Gessner, where she says the MS-13 gang members fed her drugs and alcohol.

The 14-year-old says another teen girl was being held, too. At one point that second girl bashed the gang's shrine to a satanic saint.

"Diabolical" took offense and made a peace offering of a cigarette to the saint, but, said a soul was needed to make the saint happy.

Cut to Feb. 16, exactly two weeks ago Thursday. Prosecutors say “Diabolical” and one other gang member drove that teen to Sharpcrest in southwest Houston.

She was shot once by each guy in the head and chest at close range.

It is not known how authorities found the 14-year-old kidnapping victim, but she's now a huge part of this case.

As for those two suspects, they each have a bond of $150,000, but there's also an immigration hold, which will keep them from getting out of jail.

