2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Thornton Walmart: Police

THORNTON - Two people are dead and one was taken to a local hospital after a shooting at a Thornton Walmart Wednesday evening, authorities said.

A report of multiple shots fired came out from Thornton Police just before 6:30 p.m. at the Grant Street Walmart location in Thornton, according to Officer Avila with Thornton PD.

FBI, ATF agents and Aurora SWAT all responded to the scene to assist local officers.

Thornton Police also tweeted to clarify a false media report of an active shooter; there is no active shooter, but there is an active crime scene being investigated.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

