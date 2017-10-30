2 men arrested in St. Pete Beach shooting

Thomas Loudin (left) and Bailey Jenkins (right) face charges in the shooting a 51-year-old man visiting St. Pete Beach. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in the shooting of a man visiting St. Pete Beach.

Thomas Loudin, 18, of St. Petersburg is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle. Bailey Jenkins, 18, of Tarpon Springs is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office said both men were responsible for the shooting of a 51-year-old man around 12:16 a.m. Saturday near Beachcomber Resort at 6200 Gulf Blvd. Detectives said the firearm used in the shooting was a high-powered pellet gun.

Loudin and Jenkins admitted to drinking alcohol and shooting at random objects. Authorities took both men to the Pinellas County Jail.

Related: Tourists unnerved by Gulf Blvd. drive-by shootings

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Loudin at his home near Pelican Drive South and 64th Street South in St. Petersburg. Deputies arrested Jenkins near his home on US Highway 19 North near Mango Street.

Detectives said Loudin’s charge of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle is in reference to the Treasure Island case. Treasure Island police were called to Gulf Boulevard on Friday night when an Uber driver reported she was picking up a fare when someone in a sedan fired at her vehicle.

More: St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island shootings may be related

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV