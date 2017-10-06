2 men charged after string of Burger King robberies

Ryan Anderson (left), 31, and Antonio Berrios (right), 26, face armed robbery and kidnapping charges. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PALMETTO, Fla. – Palmetto police officers arrested two men accused of the armed robbery of a Burker King restaurant in Manatee County on Tuesday.

Ryan Anderson 31, and Antonio Berrios, 26, face armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

Detectives believe the two men are also responsible for armed robberies at Burger King restaurants in Largo on Sept. 26 and in Palm Harbor on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Law enforcement officers said Berrios and Anderson used the same methods to commit the robberies. Their black clothing is similar to those worn by the Pinellas County robbery suspects, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Criminal charges are pending for the Burger King robberies in Pinellas County.

The investigation is ongoing.

