2 men found dead at Tampa gas station

Staff , WTSP 4:33 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double-homicide at a gas station.

Sheriff’s deputies found two men dead near the gas pumps at the Chevron at 7710 Madison Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

