2 more charges in shooting of autistic man's caretaker

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities have upgraded charges against a North Miami police officer accused of illegally shooting an autistic man's caretaker who was on the ground with his arms in the air.



Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Officer Jonathan Aledda on Friday with additional attempted manslaughter and culpable negligence charges for the 2016 shooting of Charles Kinsey. The Miami Herald reports he now faces four charges in the case tentatively scheduled for trial Oct. 9.



Aledda wasn't in court, but attorney Douglas Hartman says his client is innocent.



Officials say Kinsey was trying to coax Arnaldo Rios back to a group home when the officer fired at Rios but hit Kinsey.



The Florida Legislature approved a measure awaiting Gov. Rick Scott's signature that requires better training for police officers on dealing with autistic individuals.

