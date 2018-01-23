2 people killed, 1 injured in Hernando County home shooting

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Hernando County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect early Wednesday morning after separate shootings left two people dead and another injured.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is not yet identifying the suspect or victims of the shooting inside a home in the Hill 'n Dale neighborhood.

Investigators are working to determine if the home shooting is related to a separate shooting inside the Brooksville city limits.

“The suspect did give up with no resistance,” Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. “I’m happy to report that there are no further injuries to the suspect or to law enforcement.

First responders took the person injured to an area trauma center via air ambulance. There is no update on the person’s condition.

Nienhuis said there is only one suspected shooter. He did immediately know the suspect's relationship to the victims or the suspect's motive.

“People can rest easy that we have the person in custody,” Nienhuis said.

Nienhius said the suspect has multiple felony warrants and is a "strong person of interest" in the shooting.

