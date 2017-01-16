2 shot at Jacksonville entertainment complex

Heavy police presence at the Jacksonville Landing (Photo: Garrett Pelican/Times-Union)

Two people were shot near the Jacksonville Landing downtown Monday afternoon, police say.

Authorities on scene are searching for a suspect or suspects at this time, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms.

Two people were taken to a local hospital, a fire department spokesperson says. Police report one victim is in life-threatening condition at the hospital and the other's injuries aren't life-threatening.

Jacksonville Landing is a waterfront shopping and entertainment complex.

There is a heavy police presence downtown on Water Street at Hogan Street near the west edge of the Landing and the roundabout near the Andrew Jackson statue is closed down as police congregate there.

The Times-Union reports a witness says they were walking by the Landing when they heard shots fired around 4:15 p.m. and then they say someone on the ground. This was near the gazebo on the Riverwalk.

One witness tells us via Twitter she saw people running right after the shooting; she says she works at the Wells Fargo building near the roundabout.

Police tweeted a photo of evidence markers and broken glass outside the front doors of the Jacksonville Landing. A spokesperson says the doors were shattered in the shooting. We are working to confirm if any businesses have shut down or are on lockdown.

JUST IN: Witness shares picture of blood-stained clothing near evidence marker at Jacksonville Landing. Suspect still on the run @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/c5Hhpc6tyo — Matthew Head (@matt8272) January 16, 2017

Earlier this month, two people were shot during First Wednesday Art Walk near the Landing.

I counted about 6 police markers in front of the Jacksonville Landing. 2 people were shot. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/0MGt3c1vha — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 16, 2017

If you or someone you know, knows anything about this shooting, please call the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Police say they will update the public and media sometime this evening but have not given an exact time yet.

Location of Jacksonville Landing shooting.

HAPPENING NOW: @JSOPIO working double shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Multiple roads around the Landing blocked off. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/pg9yevcKqs — Matthew Head (@matt8272) January 16, 2017

