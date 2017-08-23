2 suspects at large, 2 men arrested after Tampa home invasion

Blue police lights (Photo: File)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested two people and are still looking for two suspects after a home invasion Wednesday night.

At least four armed suspects entered a home on East Genesee Street near 19th Street North around 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. A shot was fired inside the home, but no one was struck.

The suspects stole a Kia Soul from Tampa International Airport, according to police.

Tampa police officers responded to a shots call at the home, saw the Kia driving away from the area at a high speed and pursued the car. The suspects drove the car into the skate park at Perry Harvey Park at 900 E. Scott St.

Police arrested the two suspects after a brief chase.

One of the suspects pistol whipped someone inside the home. Paramedics took the man to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Daniel Luis Santa, 21, of Tampa is charged with home invasion, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and two counts of carrying a concealed firearm.

Bradley Scott Kincaid, 24, of Tampa is charged with home invasion, robbery with a firearm, attempting to flee a law enforcement officer, driving without a valid license and grand theft auto.

Authorities did not provide more information on the two at-large suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV