277 arrested for human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of 277 people for crimes related to human trafficking and online prostitution.

The sheriff’s office along with several other area law enforcement agencies conducted “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” at two undisclosed county locations from Oct. 10-16.

“We are committed to fighting human trafficking, by arresting those who engage in prostitution and trying to identify human trafficking victims,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.

Fifty-one of the arrests made were for those who advertise as prostitutes online. Some 209 of the arrests were for those who solicited undercover detectives who posted ads posing as prostitutes. Seventeen of the arrest were made of those who derive proceeds from prostitution.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said several suspects drove to Polk County from other states.

Judd is scheduled to have a news conference to discuss the arrests at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

