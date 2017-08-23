28 miniature horses among dozens of animals seized from Polk Co. vet

Dr. Gail Anne Nichols, 66, and her husband, 74-year-old Paul Craig Smith, face several animal cruelty charges. Police seized 28 miniature horses, two full-sized horses and eight dogs from a home.

WTSP 12:06 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

