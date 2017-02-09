2nd deputy arrested in Sarasota attempted murder case

Frankie Eugene Bybee.

A second Sarasota County deputy has been arrested in a case of an elderly woman who was exploited and targeted for murder, the sheriff's office said.

Carson Lee Plank, 23, was arrested Thursday after she lied during the criminal investigation of former Deputy Frankie Bybee, the sheriff's office said today.

Plank has been with the sheriff's office for a little more than a year.

Detectives said Plank was one of the first deputies on scene at the victim's home on Jan. 12, after the victim told deputies she was attacked by Bybee.

She was interviewed later that day and indicated that she didn't see anything out of the ordinary at the victim's home nor had she been in contact with Bybee, since he was placed on administrative leave in December.

Plank later admitted to locating and photographing with a cellular phone, a blood droplet with human hair, at the victim's home on Jan. 12.

She did not submit the photograph as evidence and following the incident, and she contacted Bybee to make him aware of the questions detectives asked her related to the attempted murder allegations.

Plank is charged with providing false information to law enforcement during an investigation and booked into the Sarasota County Jail. She was later released on her own recognizance.

Bybee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the woman, then trying to kill the woman to cover up his crimes. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail.

(© 2017 WTSP)